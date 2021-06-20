By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood actress and producer, Wunmi Toriola, has confessed to whoever cares to listen, that she is immature, but very happy about it. She made this known recently on social media, while also informing that she was not ready to prove her maturity.

“I don’t drag maturity, I am that immature happy soul.” She revealed.

Olawunmi Toriola, popularly called Wunmi Toriola, is an emerging movie producer and actress.

She was born and raised in Lagos State, Nigeria. After her first movie role in Odunfa Caucus in 2009, Toriola has gone on to feature in over 100 movies and has also produced 13 movies in that time.

In 2018, she won the Fastest Rising Actress (Yoruba) award at the City People Awards.

