By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Most people don’t know that religion is one key evil which Christ came to invalidate and free those who’ve been shackled by it.

The religious establishment of Jesus days as well as of today is peopled by wicked men who won’t enter the kingdom of God and won’t allow others to enter. Religion is a demonic tool used by men to control the lives and resources of its adherents by telling them lies which appeal to their needs while presenting themselves as God’s mediation between God and man.

Jesus Christ punctured and exposed this fraud called religion (including Christianity, Islam, traditional/cultural religions of the world, Buddhism, Shintoism, etc.) and revealed to humanity that the Almighty God is actually our father who’s extremely loving, kind, faithful, just, righteous, perfect and even much more approachable than visible human beings so that no other mediation is needed to reach him apart from Christ.

Christ is our only Pastor (Ps23, Matt23:8-10, John 10), every other person who presents himself to us as a pastor is simply an interloper, a thief and a robber, a hireling whose interest is only to defraud and mislead us. The church of Christ has only one leader, pastor, shepherd, bishop, GO, GS, etc. and his name is Christ Jesus himself and all of us members are classmates or equals. So, the attempt to worship God becomes religious or corrupted when it happens through a system of human leaders or pastoral hierarchy that determines when we pray, how we pray, what to say when we pray, who we get married to or do business with, etc. and basically run our lives such that we are now immune and completely alienated from Christ.

When such congregants want to hear God, they speak to a “pastor” or read the Bible thereby creating a dead church which is essentially a business office for buying and selling whereas we’re supposed to just go ahead and talk to God whenever we want to since he’s always with us wherever we may be. God is our father, we don’t need any pastor, prophet, etc. to reach him. Christ entered the church and chased out pastors, beat them up with a whip and overthrew their money changing tables because they turned the church from a place of prayer to a den of robbers precisely as it is today. Christ would certainly not be a Christian were he to come back physically to the earth now. Of course, if Christian religion is ungodly, the other religions on earth are much more hopeless to be considered as alternatives. We don’t need a religion, we only need the life which Christ brought to replace the false life we had prior to his incarnation of the life of God.

If Christians were made up of the followers of Christ, those who lead their lives according to the teachings and commandments of Christ, the name Christian or Christianity would have been true to its original meaning but the reality is that contemporary Christianity is based on anything but Christ. The good news had suffered all manner of assaults, from the obvious discord in the Bible’s internal dialogue due to the clash between true and false doctrines to corruption introduced by the West who laid false claim to the salvation message (salvation is originally of the Jews, not Romans, etc. Jn4:22) and to the daily attacks by godless hirelings called pastors whose only interest is their bellies.

Joh 4:22 Ye worship ye know not what: we know what we worship: for salvation is of the Jews.

The focus of this message is to unveil the numerous lies introduced by the West in their so-called evangelization of the world, especially Africa. Somehow, the West would always lay claim to anything good in any field of human endeavor whereas they ascribe the bad or evil things to Africa, Asia and the Middle East. They must always be the default, the norm or the yardstick for judging everything. That explains the origin of phrases like black sheep, black leg, black ball, black mail, black Friday, black out, black bear, black eye, black hole, black market, black book, etc. Even the devil is usually black and ugly whereas Christ is Caucasian and very handsome.

Perhaps we start with Christian religious imagery to debunk the lies upon lies handed us by those who have no interest in God at all but are supposed to be the ones who brought us the gospel. The errancy of the Bible was clearly exploited by the West as a powerful tool for controlling others especially Africa.

Read the brief description of the Christ below and think for a moment about the images you have been seeing as Christ and Satan.

Isa 53:2 For he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him, there is no beauty that we should desire him.

Isa 53:3 He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.

If you’re honest, you’d easily understand and agree that this person described above is not just ugly, and most probably black, you’d understand that he’s so ugly you couldn’t sustain a look at his face let alone take a second look at his face because he’s extremely ugly. That’s very logical and in perfect agreement with the ways of God if you think of a new born baby just emerging from the womb, crude oil in its original state before any form of refining, gold from the ground prior to refining, etc. but Christians have been misled to believing that God behaves like men.

We had a secretary in my former office that fits Jesus description in that she’s so ugly you couldn’t take a second look at her. In all probability, Christ was that ugly in the flesh precisely because God usually would test (not tempt) our faith to see if we’d insist on believing in spite of the deliberate obstacles he puts on our ways or give up and go away like the rich young ruler. So, when we pictorially depict Christ as a handsome Caucasian that everyone would like to associate with, we fool ourselves by attempting to create God in our own image.

In the United States, polygamy or bigamy is a criminal offence and the punishments depend on the state where the “crime’ is committed but it’s absolutely legal and very acceptable in the US to divorce your spouse and carry out abortions in some states. Whereas the former is not a sin against God or man, the latter cases are sins against God and man and are completely disallowed in God where love rules. Whereas one may marry more than one wife (godly marriages only happen between men and women, not women and women or men and men), you’re not allowed to divorce your wife or husband if you’re a follower of Christ.

Abraham, Jacob, David, Solomon, and others all had multiple wives but the West now presents polygamy as immoral even though there’s no hint of that either from God or Christ. The commandment to “multiply and replenish the earth” is clearly more favoured in polygamy than in monogamy just as lack of marriage exposes women to prostitution and slavery since most societies are patriarchal.

The Western culture of marrying one wife and giving birth to one or two children and sometimes, not even one child, under very elaborate population control measures is clearly not the will of God although it’s been accepted and taught as part of the gospel. We also have to note the unnecessary and undue elevation of marriage in terms of cost and social estimation by the West because it’s all intended to discourage multiple or polygamous marriages and sometimes scare people away from marrying at all.

Mat 19:3 The Pharisees also came unto him, tempting him, and saying unto him, Is it lawful for a man to put away his wife for every cause?

Mat 19:4 And he answered and said unto them, Have ye not read, that he which made them at the beginning made them male and female,

Mat 19:5 And said, For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh?

Mat 19:6 Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.

Mat 19:7 They say unto him, Why did Moses then command to give a writing of divorcement, and to put her away?

Mat 19:8 He saith unto them, Moses because of the hardness of your hearts suffered you to put away your wives: but from the beginning it was not so.

Mat 19:9 And I say unto you, Whosoever shall put away his wife, except it be for fornication, and shall marry another, committeth adultery: and whoso marrieth her which is put away doth commit adultery.

Mat 19:10 His disciples say unto him, If the case of the man be so with his wife, it is not good to marry.

Mat 19:11 But he said unto them, All men cannot receive this saying, save they to whom it is given.

Mat 19:12 For there are some eunuchs, which were so born from their mother’s womb: and there are some eunuchs, which were made eunuchs of men: and there be eunuchs, which have made themselves eunuchs for the kingdom of heaven’s sake. He that is able to receive it, let him receive it.

It’s important to point out that while it is allowable to divorce on the grounds of sexual unfaithfulness, there’s no sin we should not forgive since God forgives us of all our sins when we repent. So, a repentant unfaithful spouse should be forgiven. The Christian church had imbibed this Western culture as if it came from Christ but it doesn’t, unfortunately. We embraced their criminalization of polygamy but never interrogated their sinful practices of divorcing their spouses and killing of children by abortion perhaps because we believe the West is the default or the norm that everyone has to copy.

A simple verbal agreement is enough for anything according to Christ but the West has taught us to swear as Christians, against Christ’s commandment, in order to make our words more believable or credible. That happens in our marriage ceremonies in churches, courts etc. but it shouldn’t if we’re true followers of Christ. It’s alright to obtain documents backing our agreements, including marriage agreements, since we engage the State with those documents but the marriage is not validated by such government documentation. Our words are our bonds as children of God, the documentation is just for administrative purposes for those who bother to obtain them.

Mat 5:33 Again, ye have heard that it hath been said by them of old time, Thou shalt not forswear thyself, but shalt perform unto the Lord thine oaths:

Mat 5:34 But I say unto you, Swear not at all; neither by heaven; for it is God’s throne:

Mat 5:35 Nor by the earth; for it is his footstool: neither by Jerusalem; for it is the city of the great King.

Mat 5:36 Neither shalt thou swear by thy head, because thou canst not make one hair white or black.

Mat 5:37 But let your communication be, Yea, yea; Nay, nay: for whatsoever is more than these cometh of evil.

We don’t have to raise a Bible or anything else and begin to swear in marriage feasts because it’s ungodly to do so. The yes we said in private with our spouses is enough.

The Roman Catholic church introduced all manner of ungodly practice in the church and everybody else has accepted those evil practices as the norm even though they are directly opposed to the doctrines of Christ. From indoctrinating people in vain repetitive prayers (forbidden in Matt 6:7) to creating an office of “Fathers” (forbidden in Matt 23:9) to the use of idols and relics in worship (against the first commandment) to the invention of “mass” celebration (alien to Christ and against the central idea of the good news) to the evil practice of praying through people they call saints, other than the Christ (forbidden in John 14:6).

Salvation is of the Jews, not Romans. The Jewish nation of Israel is the template that God used to begin his interaction with humanity even though they had since lost out in the salvation equation so that nothing else matters other than obedience to God. Whosoever obeys or does the will of God is accepted by God, no matter where he comes from. In fact, other peoples stand better chances of getting saved than the Jews because the Jews rejected and killed the prophets that were sent to them before Christ and also rejected and killed the Christ as expressed in Matt 12:38-50 (not quoted here) and in the parables below.

Mat 21:33 Hear another parable: There was a certain householder, which planted a vineyard, and hedged it round about, and digged a winepress in it, and built a tower, and let it out to husbandmen, and went into a far country:

Mat 21:34 And when the time of the fruit drew near, he sent his servants to the husbandmen, that they might receive the fruits of it.

Mat 21:35 And the husbandmen took his servants, and beat one, and killed another, and stoned another.

Mat 21:36 Again, he sent other servants more than the first: and they did unto them likewise.

Mat 21:37 But last of all he sent unto them his son, saying, They will reverence my son.

Mat 21:38 But when the husbandmen saw the son, they said among themselves, This is the heir; come, let us kill him, and let us seize on his inheritance.

Mat 21:39 And they caught him, and cast him out of the vineyard, and slew him.

Mat 21:40 When the lord therefore of the vineyard cometh, what will he do unto those husbandmen?

Mat 21:41 They say unto him, He will miserably destroy those wicked men, and will let out his vineyard unto other husbandmen, which shall render him the fruits in their seasons.

Mat 21:42 Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?

Mat 21:43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof.

Mat 21:44 And whosoever shall fall on this stone shall be broken: but on whomsoever it shall fall, it will grind him to powder.

Mat 21:45 And when the chief priests and Pharisees had heard his parables, they perceived that he spake of them.

Mat 21:46 But when they sought to lay hands on him, they feared the multitude, because they took him for a prophet.

Christ, in above scriptures (parables), clearly explained the reason he came, why he was killed, who killed him and renders the doctrine of his death as sacrifice for sins completely bankrupt. Unfortunately, we usually don’t see the truth, we see our needs instead. In John 6 below, Christ explained in his usual tautological manner, that his flesh and blood equate to his words or teachings which we must imbibe in order to possess the life of God (eternal life) but the Roman Catholic and Anglican churches have been lying to us for ages that a piece of an unleavened eucharistic bread and some wine in a cup miraculously transform to the flesh and blood of Christ during the Mass celebration and we all have been sheepishly following these blind guides into the pit. Let’s see the true meaning of Christ’s flesh and blood below.

Joh 6:32 Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Moses gave you not that bread from heaven; but my Father giveth you the true bread from heaven.

Joh 6:33 For the bread of God is he which cometh down from heaven, and giveth life unto the world.

Joh 6:34 Then said they unto him, Lord, evermore give us this bread.

Joh 6:35 And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.

Joh 6:36 But I said unto you, That ye also have seen me, and believe not.

Joh 6:37 All that the Father giveth me shall come to me; and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out.

Joh 6:38 For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me.

Joh 6:39 And this is the Father’s will which hath sent me, that of all which he hath given me I should lose nothing, but should raise it up again at the last day.

Joh 6:40 And this is the will of him that sent me, that everyone which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day.

Joh 6:41 The Jews then murmured at him, because he said, I am the bread which came down from heaven.

Joh 6:42 And they said, Is not this Jesus, the son of Joseph, whose father and mother we know? how is it then that he saith, I came down from heaven?

Joh 6:43 Jesus therefore answered and said unto them, Murmur not among yourselves.

Joh 6:44 No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent me draw him: and I will raise him up at the last day.

Joh 6:45 It is written in the prophets, And they shall be all taught of God. Every man therefore that hath heard, and hath learned of the Father, cometh unto me.

Joh 6:46 Not that any man hath seen the Father, save he which is of God, he hath seen the Father.

Joh 6:47 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me hath everlasting life.

Joh 6:48 I am that bread of life.

Joh 6:49 Your fathers did eat manna in the wilderness, and are dead.

Joh 6:50 This is the bread which cometh down from heaven, that a man may eat thereof, and not die.

Joh 6:51 I am the living bread which came down from heaven: if any man eat of this bread, he shall live forever: and the bread that I will give is my flesh, which I will give for the life of the world.

Joh 6:52 The Jews therefore strove among themselves, saying, How can this man give us his flesh to eat?

Joh 6:53 Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you.

Joh 6:54 Whoso eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath eternal life; and I will raise him up at the last day.

Joh 6:55 For my flesh is meat indeed, and my blood is drink indeed.

Joh 6:56 He that eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, dwelleth in me, and I in him.

Joh 6:57 As the living Father hath sent me, and I live by the Father: so he that eateth me, even he shall live by me.

Joh 6:58 This is that bread which came down from heaven: not as your fathers did eat manna, and are dead: he that eateth of this bread shall live forever.

Joh 6:59 These things said he in the synagogue, as he taught in Capernaum.

Joh 6:60 Many therefore of his disciples, when they had heard this, said, This is an hard saying; who can hear it?

Joh 6:61 When Jesus knew in himself that his disciples murmured at it, he said unto them, Doth this offend you?

Joh 6:62 What and if ye shall see the Son of man ascend up where he was before?

Joh 6:63 It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.

The West derived their phoney Mass practice from Matt 26:26-29 below where Christ was supposed to have referred to physical bread and wine in a cup as his flesh and blood but Christ isn’t known for double speak.

Mat 26:26 And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, and blessed it, and brake it, and gave it to the disciples, and said, Take, eat; this is my body.

Mat 26:27 And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, Drink ye all of it;

Mat 26:28 For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.

Mat 26:29 But I say unto you, I will not drink henceforth of this fruit of the vine, until that day when I drink it new with you in my Father’s kingdom

This scripture, for all intents and purposes, is a tare among the wheat of God’s word (of course, they are many) and intended to mislead people because all of Christ’s teachings or parables such as the parables of the prodigal son, threshing floor, good trees and bad trees, two sons, wise and foolish virgins, unforgiving servant, talents, wedding feast, Lazarus and the rich man, the armed robbery victim on his way from Jerusalem to Jericho, his responses to “What must I do to inherit eternal life?” etc. and his most elaborate revelation of the nature of God’s judgement in Matt 25:31-46 all demonstrate the fact that God’s salvation or eternal life could ONLY be obtained by works and not by believing in the death of Christ or in his blood as shed on Calvary. We get saved by doing (obeying) Christ words, not by a religious faith in his death, blood as shed on the cross, or his resurrection.

Another easy identification of above scripture as false is where it says in verse 29 that we shall drink that same grape wine together with Christ in heaven because we know that in heaven, we’d exist like angels and there won’t be the need for eating and drinking as Christ said below.

Mat 22:30 For in the resurrection they neither marry, nor are given in marriage, but are as the angels of God in heaven.

By the way, those who live by Christ’s words won’t be judged on the last day together with the rest of the world.

Now that we know the truth, let’s go on to do or practice it since that’s the only way to eternal life. The Lord Jesus Christ bless your eyes and ears to see and hear him yourself, not through anyone else. Amen

+234(0)708-187-1082 (WhatsApp, text, call) [email protected]

Vanguard News Nigeria