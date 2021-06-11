Influencer marketing is evolving more drastically compared to other forms of marketing; with more creators entering the industry, a large follower base is not enough to guarantee engagement.

According to Model House LA, a leading influencer company with over 500 million influencers, it is important to leverage the influence of the right people in order to create a deeper engagement between their followers and your brand. Below are some of the ways, as explained by Model House LA, to help leverage influencer marketing:

• Having an in house influencer.

No better person knows and understands your business as an employee or fellow associate. Some of the benefits of having an employee as an influencer are their knowledge of the brand, making it easier for them to even address questions asked.

• Tying your influencer marketing to a cause

When you have a cause accompanying your product or service, the target audience, especially those affected by the cause, will automatically be influenced and take an interest in the brand. Coming up with hashtags related to the cause is also a way of engagement.

• Organizing contests and giveaways

We all love free stuff; as a brand, you can team up with an influencer and run a contest. We have seen this on the various social media platforms where in order to qualify for the giveaway, you are required to maybe follow the brands’ social media pages, which is a way of creating brand awareness.

• Creating testimonial videos

Influencers command a large follower base, most of them who trust them and look up to them. Asking influencers to make videos of them using the brand`s product or service and do reviews about it makes their audience believe in the product and also trust your brand.

• Understanding your target audience

This is very important, especially when you are looking for an influencer. Please do thorough research so as to find the person who best relates to your brand by understanding their interests. An influencer into your products also means their audience will most likely love and relate to your product.

Considering the above points as a brand, it is crucial you learn how to leverage influencer marketing as this will help your brand become more successful and well known. Social media is one of the ways influencers and brands are using to help grow and boost their business, which is why you need to learn how to use it to your advantage as an entrepreneur.