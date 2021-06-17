James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers on Wednesday abducted four workers of a Chinese company handling the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway project and killed a policeman in Ogun state

The gunmen numbering about eight, according to an eyewitness account dressed in black caftan, invaded Adeaga/Alaagba village in Odeda local government area of the state and struck .

The gunmen who stormed the site of the rail project at Adeaga/Alaagba killed a policeman while struggling to abduct the Chinese workers.

It was learnt that the fierce looking gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had laid ambush in the surrounding forest for the expatriates at the sleepy town between Oyo -Ogun States border.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Thursday morning, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the Command has deployed tactical teams, who are on the trail of the gunmen.

Oyeyemi, however, said the police could not ascertain whether the gunmen are Fulani herdsmen.

“It is true, the incident happened yesterday (Wednesday). The victims are Chinese expatriates working at the construction site at the terminus of the railway around Alaagba area, not far from Kila”.

“The gunmen laid ambush for the victims on their way and they were attacked. A police officer escorting them was killed”.

“We have started the investigation since yesterday (Wednesday). We are on the trail of those people and hopefully, we are going to get them.

“All our tactical teams have been deployed to that direction and we are trying to locate them and we believe that by the grace of God, we are going to get them.

“We cannot say for now if the abductors are Fulani herdsmen until when we are able to get them”, the PPRO said.

Vanguard News Nigeria