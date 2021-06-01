Gulak’s murder unconscionable, despicable – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Imo chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the murder of Mr Ahmed Gulak, a former presidential aide, as unconscionable and despicable.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Owerri signed by the state APC chairman, Mr Marcillinus Nlemigbo.

Condemning the act, Nlemigbo said that the party received the news withdeep sense of sorrow and grief, adding that the APC had lost a loyal stalwart.

He described Gulak as a great party leader adding that it was rather unfortunate that he was assassinated.

Nlemigbo condoled with the national leadership of the APC, the presidency and the people and government of Adamawa over his death.

“The unconscionable assassination of Ahmed Gulak, a party faithful is a provocative affront to the generality of Imo people who are not known to be this unmindful, callous, barbaric and heartless.

“His death, certainly, is a huge loss to APC as a party, his family, close friends, the good people of Adamawa and Nigeria as a country.

“Almost in a remarkable and apparent contradiction, as Imo State is not a hostile ground to visitors – we are receptive, loving, caring and accommodating,” he said.

Nlemigbo urged security agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all those involved in the “heinous and dastard act” were brought to book no matter how highly placed.

He, however, commended the efforts of the State Government towards containing security challenges bedevilling the state.

He called on residents of the state to join hands with the government towards restoring normalcy in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that Gulak was killed on his way to catch a flight at Sam Mbakwe Airport on Sunday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

