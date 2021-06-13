CONSULTATION: HRM Ovie Dr. R.L. Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I, JP, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom (middle) flanked by the Convener, Engr. Elijah Ologe and other leaders of Delta Collective Assembly, DCA, during a consultative visit of the group to the monarch at his palace in Olomu, Ughelli South LGA of Delta State.

A political pressure group, Delta Collective Assembly, DCA, has maintained that it is the turn of Delta Central Senatorial District to produce the next Governor of Delta State come 2023.

The group stated this at the palace of the oldest traditional ruler in Nigeria, the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro the First.

Convener of the group, Engr. Elijah Ologe said the group which is made up of credible politicians from the twenty-five local government areas in Delta State is a political pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Engr Ologe disclosed that the mission of the group is to consolidate the existing peace and unity in the PDP and Delta State in general by canvassing for the sustenance of the rotation of the governorship seat of Delta State.

He recalled that in 1999, when Chief James Ibori was sworn-in as Governor of Delta State, there was unease in some quarters of the state and to douse the tension, Chief Ibori and other leaders of the party in their wisdom, introduced the rotational arrangement of the governorship seat among the three senatorial districts in the state which has helped to engender stability, peace and unity so far.

The Convener of DCA added that to kickstart the rotation, Chief Ibori handed over to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan from Delta South who in turn handed over to the present Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa from Delta North Senatorial District.

The former chairman of SUBEB said, in 2023, it will be the turn of Delta Central Senatorial District for fairness and equity, in line with recent comments of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that Delta Central has waited patiently in obeisance to the rotation agreement, whether written or not.

Ologe, who is from Patani LGA in Delta South Senatorial District, appealed to the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom to lend his voice and use his position as the oldest traditional ruler and a highly influential Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, to prevail on the state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, members of the State Traditional Council and political leaders in the state to allow Delta Central to produce the next Governor.

He explained that the group is not interested in who becomes the governor in 2023 but noted that it is fully concerned in ensuring that the rotation agreement of the governorship seat is adhered to. According to him, DCA’s interpretation to the Governor’s words recently of “what is just, fair and equitable for Delta Governorship in 2023” is sustainability of clockwise rotation which simply means 2023 governorship is the turn of Delta Central Senatorial District.

One after the other, leaders of the group, from the three senatorial districts in the state emphasized the need for Delta Central Senatorial District to produce the next Governor of the state noting that it will consolidate and strengthen oneness and trust among Deltans.

Responding, the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro the First commended the Group for its composition with representatives from the twenty-five local government areas in the state, noting that it was a true reflection of a united Delta.

The traditional ruler who is one hundred and four years old, lauded the group for their interest in sustaining enduring peace and unity of the state and promised to convey their message to the appropriate quarters.

The monarch, a royal Canon of the Anglican Communion, emphasized the efficacy of his prayers and prayed for the success of the group.

The consultation of major stakeholders in Delta State by leaders of Delta Collective Assembly continues.

Vanguard News Nigeria