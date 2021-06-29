L-R: GREE Brand Ambassador, Award Winning Nollywood Actress, Mrs Stephanie Linus and Chairman, Choice International Group (CIG), Chief Diana Chen at the official unveiling of Gree Air Conditioner’s Brand Ambassador at its Head Office, Victoria Island, Lagos recently.

By Juliet Umeh

Innovative technology brand, Choice International Group, CIG, manufacturers of home appliances brand, Gree Air conditioner, has introduced an award winning Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus, as its brand ambassador in Nigeria.

The company’s country manager, sale and marketing, Chibuzor Ogunka, said the company believes that bringing its new brand ambassador on board will help it deliver better value to the consumers as Linus is a global Icon and will take Gree Air conditioner brand to the number spot in Nigeria

Ogunka said the brand in the last five years has made giant strides with a lot of reference projects.

He said: “Today, we have a lot of reference projects in Nigeria as Gree Air Conditioner has powered key projects such as the Dangote refinery and the Nigerian Railway Cooperation project. We have decided to continuously ensure that our Nigerian consumers are better engaged and catered for.”

An elated Chairman of Choice International Group, the sole distributor of Gree AC, Chief Diana Chen, said that the new ambassador, beyond matching the brand’s standards, will take it to greater heights, to compete fairly at the international level.

Chief Chen also unveiled her company’s plans for CSR, saying, “we will be launching technician training programs which will onboard 22,000 technicians who will be well-trained, equipped and remunerated.

Also, in two years, we plan to supply a million ACs in Nigeria with world-class installation, as we are passionate about user experience.

Responding Stephanie Linus said: “My experience with Gree is different. It circulates effectively, it’s health-friendly, and it cools like winter. I am also thrilled at how much the company pays attention to aesthetics.”