By Prince Osuagwu

Federal government has made another move towards strengthening its agencies and parastatals. The move sees its public institution, Galaxy Backbone organizing a digital skills enhancement training for members of the Digital Transformation Technical Working Group, DT-TWG.

Members of the working group were drawn from across the Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies. The training which is the first in the series of trainings Galaxy backbone is embarking on this year, will equip the working group members towards embracing the new normal.

The new world of work has prompted that Professionals in organizations are well equipped with digital skills that will enable them perform their functions adequately within their respective organizations.

Group Head Research, Digital Innovation and Skills Department, Nasir Suleiman, while giving the opening remarks at the capacity building programme, encouraged the participants to take advantage of the huge opportunities the current Digital Economy brings and learn all they can during the programme. He also advised them to embrace digital services such as using official emails to do daily assignments.

He said: “We advise you to commit to making use of your official emails and not your personal email in communicating with one another. Your official email is secure and gives you a professional outlook when interacting with local and international stakeholders, partners and clients’.

At this training, technical and service experts from Galaxy backbone and the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, took participants on courses ranging from Digital Economy and the Public Sector, use of GOVMAIL, the official government email, for digital communication and network and cyber security in the public sector amongst other digital service programmes.