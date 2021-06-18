Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday ordered investigations into the mayhem that broke out on Wednesday, between cell phone sellers and suspected hoodlums at Iwo Road in Ibadan.

Makinde made this known on Thursday when he visited scene, saying the investigation was, “to ensure that everyone involved in the dastardly act is brought to book”.

The governor, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ngozi, and other senior security agents, described the mayhem that claimed the life of one person as unfortunate.

Makinde, while addressing the traders, promised that such incident would never happen again.

“In the meantime, we will sanitise the whole area (Iwo Road), where cultists congregate, and also review the Park Management System.”

He directed the phone sellers to choose representatives who would discuss how his government could assist them (traders).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was pandemonium around the Iwo Road area on Wednesday evening as some park managers allegedly clashed with some cell phone retailers, leading to killing of one person.

A shopping complex housing the phone sellers was vandalised, while cell phones and their accessories, among other valuables, were destroyed in the process.

Vanguard News Nigeria