Founder of Givers Supportive Foundation, Ambassador Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, has empowered five struggling widows with timely cash support to start up their businesses and to cater for themselves and their families.

Fully aware that the prevalence of poverty in Nigeria is high and growing at an alarming rate, Givers Supportive Foundation, has been doing it’s best to play it’s part to ensure that poverty is alleviated in the Nigerian society.

The founder of the non-governmental charity-based foundation, which was established in August 2018 by Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, an Ile Ife, Osun State born philanthropist, who is daily spearheading charithable and welfarist programmes, has continued to take people out of poverty through many well throughout programmes.

In his most recent and laudable charitable projects, the man behind Givers Supportive Foundation, Ambassador Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, personally travelled to the homes of five widows and gave out cash to them for the twin purposes of setting up businesses for themselves and cater for themselves and dependants.

The founder of Givers Supportive Foundation is fully aware of the harsh and tough economic conditions in. Nigeria, which informed his decision to empower the five widows with cash to start up their own businesses, rather than the usual practice by some people who give out food items and provisions to those reeling in poverty.

Speaking during the presentation of the cash donation to the five widows,

the founder of Givers Supportive Foundation, said what his charitable-based non-governmental foundation was doing was to reduce the poverty rate in Nigeria.

Ambassador Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, while admonishing the five widows, who were given adequate funds to kick-start the business of their choices and which they were passionate about,, to make judicious use of the funds from Givers Supportive Foundation, told the five widows to be diligent, hardworking and determined as they strive to make.ends meet.

The head of Givers Supportive Foundation, also challenges the.five benefiting widows not to divert the business funds into private and non-productive ventures, promising that those who properly utilised the funds from the foundation would get further assistance from his NGO if there is a need for that.

According to the founder of Givers Supportive Foundation, “I want to urge you to make judicious use of these funds to startup your businesses. This money is not being given to you to use to buy food and eat at home

It is for you to buy things that you wil sell and make money back.

“This money is being given to you to buy things that you can trade with or buy things that will enhance your handwork like sewing machines or materials for making cake and snacks, so that you can sell and make profit back.

“I am using this forum to tell you again that what we are giving you today is to.help you start your business and not.for you to.convert into personal needs. Your personal needs are secondary. What is primary or important is to do something that will bring in something. Don’t go and eat your capital because if you do so, you will remain in poverty. A word is enough for the wise”, added the founder of Givers Supportive Foundation, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith.

These words from the.propreitor of Ologbenla Babatunde Smith were not discarded by the five benefiting widows.,who wisely deployed the cash into the funding of their respective businesses

In a follow up visit to the five widows in their various homes and business locations, the owner of Givers Supportive Foundation,, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, was pleasantly pleased and surprised to.see that the widows who the non-governmental charity-based organisation gifted budiness.support funds, have started their businesses and we’re doing much better than the first time when he met them to hand out the financial.support for business establishment to them

Expressing his delight at what he saw, the founder of Givers Supportive Foundation, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, said it was gratifying that to see than lives have been transformed by the funds provided by his foundation and encouraged the beneficiaries to.continue managing their businesses appropriately.

According to Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, “what I saw today is so heartwarming because after giving all these five widows financial support to start their respective businesses, I have come back.seven days later to see how you are faring.

“And to my greatest amazement and satisfaction, I am so delighted to see all five widows doing very well in their businesses and taking good care of their families from the proceeds in the business engagements.

“Five of you have done well and I want to urgent you to continue working harder as you strive to take your businesses to the next level of greatness and success. The key to business growth is discipline

If you stay true to the cause, success wil be your portion”, added the founder of Givers Supportive Foundation.