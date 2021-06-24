By Umar Yusuf, YOLA

A non-governmental organisation, NGO, Legal Defence and Assistance Project, LEDAP, has said 13.5 million children in Nigeria are unable to access free and quality basic education with girls in the North-East sub-region constituting the higher percentage.

The organisation attributed the high number of out-of-school to insurgency, other insecurity challenges, cultural and religious dispositions as well as poor funding.

Pamela Okoroigwe, the Executive Programmes Manager of the organisation disclosed this in Yola yesterday at an advocacy campaign on the right to free, compulsory, quality education for children.

Okoroigwe added that the emergence of the covid-19 Pandemic has further put a strain on child education as all schools in the country have remained closed throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

“It was against this backdrop that LEDAP in conjunction with Malala Fund is raising awareness on the right to free, compulsory and quality basic education in Nigeria,” Okoroigwe said.

The project, she maintained, is aimed at providing solution to the low education enrolment and high rate of school drop out for children in Nigeria.

The Executive Manager called on the Adamawa State government, as well as the Ministries of Education and Justice of Bauchi, Kano and Kaduna states to prioritize right to education of the child in their agenda and to guarantee that no child is deny access to free education.

Pamela Okoroigwe also urged the government to committee more resources to education through increased budgetary allocation and funding to ensure that no child is denied access to free basic education by any school.

Vanguard News Nigeria