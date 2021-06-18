Africa’s fastest-growing e–commerce logistics company, GIG Logistics is planning to reduce its operational cost and make service more affordable to its customers as it launches four Electric Vans, EV, into its operations.

The company is carrying out this initiative with Jet Motor Company, an indigenous vehicle assembling company which is saddled with the responsibility of producing the electric vehicles.

Ocholi Etu, GIG Logistics director of operations disclosed this while presenting the four brand new Electric Vans to the press at the signing of MoU between the two companies in Lagos.

He explained: “Studies have revealed that Electric Vans have 70 per cent lower maintenance costs compared to the internal combustion engine vehicles.

“This means that in the immediate and long run, our service will become more affordable, and will in turn enable us to render cost-friendly excellent service to our teeming customers while taking e-commerce in Nigeria and beyond to greater heights.

Describing the initiative as the first of its kind in Nigeria and African continent, Etu said it is another significant step forward for Africa’s fastest-growing e-commerce logistic company.

According to him, the company is committed to a sustainable future for the environment, people and businesses they support, adding that the Electric Vans are the first practical step in their journey towards carbon neutrality which is a core strategy for the company.

Calling on the government to support the electric vehicle technology by investing in sustainable energy infrastructure, the Operations Director said: “The entire global logistics industry is presently focused on issues and environmental sustainability, as reports have shown that logistics as an industry contributes the largest share of carbon emission.”

To this end he said: “We are a technology-driven company that has embraced electric vehicles because they are eco-friendly, have zero emissions, zero noise pollution and lower maintenance costs among others.

Also speaking at the occasion, Jet Motor Company Head of Strategy, Mr. Wemimo Joseph further highlighted the benefits of Electric Vehicles and the need to join the rest of the world in embracing the earth-saving technology.

“Like the top Electric Vehicle- promoting countries of Germany, France, United Kingdom, South Korea, United States, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway and China, we must have a deliberate policy backed by far reaching concrete actions on mainstreaming the production, deployment and use of EVs in Nigeria,” he said.

“Today, we showcase a significant example of our strategic investment in innovation that meets today’s needs and rises to the demands of the future.

“JET is so proud to be delivering these EVs to GIG Logistics. We consider them a worthy partner in logistics mobility innovation. We strongly believe that with their track record in the industry, they will best represent this much needed shift towards the future.”

forward strategy that includes building an ecosystem that will help with the production and deployment of electric vehicles (EVs).

Over the years, we have built a reputation of excellence in vehicle assembly. We assemble commercial buses under the brand of Jet Mover. We also assemble cargo van, ambulance, security bus, among others.

Our target market are fleet operators, logistics companies, government institutions, religious organizations, schools, corporate firms and individuals.

Although we started by assembling internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, our objective from the beginning was to transition to electric vehicles and other sustainable alternatives.

The journey towards transforming the transportation sector has not been without major challenges. We have had to battle with inconsistent govt policies, poor infrastructure like epileptic power, lack of direction from government on EVs, and limited funding support.

These challenges cannot be the norm if Nigeria is to replicate what its counterparts are doing to support the mainstreaming of electric vehicles.

With the steadily growing share of EVs in the overall vehicle market as demonstrated by EV sales which rose to as much as 2.2 million in 2019, Nigeria cannot afford to ignore the huge potential of EVs.

