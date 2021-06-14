The Ifo Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has decried repeated attacks on its personnel on duty by ‘Area boys’ otherwise known as hoodlums as a major challenge confronting it.

Mr Joseph Akinsanya, the Ifo Unit Commander of the corps, condemned the attacks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

Akinsanya stressed the need to urgently tackle the problem, saying the hoodlums in the area constituted a threat to FRSC personnel discharging their duties lawfully.

“The ‘Area boys’ believe that they are above the law and they break the law whenever they like.

“But the only language they understand and fear is when they see security personnel carrying guns,’’ he said.

He said the activities of the hoodlums were stopping the FRSC personnel from working effectively in Ifo area especially since the withdrawal of police personnel from the area following their EndSars experience.

The unit commander reiterated the Ifo Unit Command’s commitment to giving its best to ensure safety of lives and property.

He urged the state government to build up security through the provision of adequate guns to security personnel such as the police and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria