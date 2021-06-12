.

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has offered felicitations to ex-Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar on the occasion of his 79th birthday, commending him for his efforts and contributions to the peace and unity of the country.

Dr. Jonathan stated this in a goodwill message to General Abubakar in which he also highlighted the former Head of State’s role in promoting democracy and his passion for service.

In the message the former President said: “I am pleased to join your family and friends to celebrate with you on the occasion of your 79th birthday.”

Describing him as an African statesman, Jonathan noted that Abubakar had “contributed to the peace and unity of Nigeria and many other African nations including Liberia, Niger, Chad and Sudan.”

He stated further: “Your role in promoting democracy is underscored by your relentless passion for service and sacrifice. Nigerians will continue to honour you for the role you played in our nation’s transition from military to civilian administration, which has flourished for over two decades and produced notable leaders.

“On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I wish you more years of sound health, strength and peace as you celebrate.”