The forensic audit firm, G.E Osage, has commenced physical verification of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, projects in Abia State.

The firm handling the Lot 2 in Abia State and its Imo State counterpart, BBC Professionals, however, started the exercise behind schedule following the security challenges experienced in both states in the last few weeks.

The Principal Manager, Head of Projects NDDC Abia State Office, Kingsley Azu, led the forensic auditors to a 3.5km road project constructed by the Commission.

Speaking with journalists, Azu said; “We are inspecting a 3.5km road project constructed to remedy the failed and unmotorable sections of Umuomanta Mbosi to Old Road”.

He added that “this place before now is not quite accessible because of the unmotorable nature.

“You can see how good it is now, the essence of doing the road is to ensure there is access to this community, their economic life improved, people who are sick will find easy access to hospitals”, he said.

The NDDC according to him had also constructed another 3.5km of road and a 3km road around the community, water projects, solar street lights school buildings, rural electrification, and healthcare project.

The forensic auditors were also conducted round some project sites in Ukwa East Local Government, Isiala Ngwa, and Obingwa by NDDC officials.

Some of the projects visited were a 3.3-kilometre road project in Isiala Ngwa, a health centre in Umuanunu (Obingwa) as well as solar-powered streetlights in Akirik-Uku, Ndoki, among others.

The physical verification exercise in different states is undertaken by various teams of forensic auditors.

