Fast Rising Afro Pop Artiste and “Wayo” crooner who’s music is currently the rave of the moment, Obiajulu Jacy Okafor, popularly known as Jaybytee in this interview with select journalists talks about winning Grammy Awards soon, how Flavour inspired him, his new projects and how his fans are feeling his vibes adding that, Afro Pop music is taking over the world. Excerpts.

Tell us briefly about yourself?

My real name is Obiajulu Jacy Okafor, popularly know as jaybytee. I’m an Afro Pop Artiste, Singer and Song Writer.

Take us into your music career and your success stories so far?

My music career has been great. Sometimes, I wonder if I were not doing music what would I have been doing? Though there are lots of challenges following it, especially for someone like me who is an independent artiste. I have to do everything by myself, like I mean all the expenses and still find time to seat down and write songs. It is not easy but I keep pushing, because for me music is my bone and I can’t separate my bone from my flesh that is the kind of bond I have with my music.

Since the release of your first singles, how has the reception been like?

“Wayo” was my official debut single and it recorded a huge success for me. The responses I got from it was mind blowing and I am so much greatful to God for that. The reactions was massive and I got a lot of positive comment, and favourable media reviews. Yes, fans are really feeling my vibes. I can tell from the acceptance I get. You can check out my social media handles to confirm that. The love, the acceptance and patronage that I enjoyed for now as a fast rising artiste is impressive and I am really excited about that. It can only get better.

How would you rate the Nigeria music industry?

Nigeria music industry is an evolving on. Rating it now, I think it deserves an A. Nigerin music is gradually dominating the African continent and is fastly getting global attention and acceptability. If I am to be candid about it I will tell you that Afrop music has taken over the world and that’s the obvious truth. Kudos to all African music legends who have taken us this far.

Who are your role models in the music industry?

My role models? I don’t think I have a particular artiste as my role model because all of them inspire me in different ways. But if I am to mention one, I will say “Flavour” because he inspired me to start my musical career professionally.

Who would you like to collaborate with soon?

Collaboration? I don’t just sit and have it in mind that I would like to do a collaboration with a particular artiste. It is the song that will determine who would fit in. But I will be working with a lot of artistes on my forth coming E.P

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

In the next five years, I see the world celebrating my music. I also see myself winning Grammy Awards after winning several other awards and recognition globally. I know this will be possible because of determination, hardwork, support from my fans and the grace of God.

What project are you currently working on?

I am currently working on my concert which will be coming up soon. It is tagged, “Jaybytee Concert” which we are still working on. The date, time and venue will be disclosed soonest as underground preparation is still going on. It promises to be a mind-blowing experience for all music lovers. I am also working on my E.p which will be dropping soon, that is just a tip of what fans should be expecting. But there are a lot of projects I have on ground yet to be unveiled. For example, “Jaybytee Love Foundation” will be a discussion for another day.

