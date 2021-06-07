Caption, Mr Oluwadurotimi Ojamamoye, Group Managing Director, FLAP with the new ambassador, Afeez Oyetoro ‘Saka’, flanked by (from left) Abioye Olatunji, Head of Sales; Barrister Abioye Akerele, Saka’s Lawyer; Adetoun Adeboye, Director, Technology; Awogbade Sarah, Business Development Manager, all of FLAP at a signing ceremony of ambassador Saka at the company head office at Magodo, Lagos state.

Flexible Luxury and Asset Payment Limited (FLAP) has announced Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, as its brand ambassador, just as it launched its Agrolandvest project.

At the weekend, the Group Managing Director of the multi-investment company, Mr. Oluwadurotimi Ojamamoye at its Magodo office, closed the deal with Saka, while introducing the AgrolandVest project.

Agrolandvest is an initiative of Flap Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd (Flapcoop) that assists individuals own, invest and earn from real estate, agriculture and other strategic assets investments.

Mr Ojamamoye explained that the initiative was born out of the desire to make acquisition of assets easy and affordable, thus infusing the concept of Agriculture and Real Estate.

He said AgrolandVest affords investors to earn on their land while waiting for developmental activities in that area, stating that, “we farm on this land while expecting human development to hit the area, which would impact the value of the land”.

Speaking on the choice of Afeez Oyetoro ‘Saka’ as the brand ambassador for the company, Ojamamoye stated that Saka resonates with the values of the company as a highly educated actor that has, over the years, built relationships with all ages – the younger generation, middle-aged, as well as the older generation.

“We don’t want to take people whose values would not connote with ours; even though they might have the market. In terms of value and category of people we are looking for, and how we want to be perceived, we believe ‘Saka’ is the best choice,” he said.

In response, the veteran actor expressed his delight in the deal, while noting that FLAP represents parts of the sector of the economy in the country which he strongly believes in projecting.

“I thank you for the opportunity and the faith you have in me to add value to your company. We are promising that, by the grace of God, we will add more value than you expect,” he said.

Barrister Abioye, Oyetoro’s lawyer further stated that Agriculture and Housing are important sectors in the economy that resonates with his client’s aspirations.

He assured the company of utmost commitment to projecting the brand not just as an ambassador but also as a stakeholder.

