Mr Dauda Wadinga, Chief Medical Director of the Yola Specialist Hospital in Adamawa has confirmed that a store was razed in a fire outbreak at the facility.

Wadinga, who confirmed the incident on Sunday in Yola, said the caused of the fire was still unknown.

He said the fire started from the central store and destroyed about 350 beds, mattresses and other facilities.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown, the hospital management will investigate the cause of the fire.

“The incident occurred at about 12 pm, no life was lost but property worth millions of naira destroyed,” he said.

Mr Crowther Seth, the state deputy governor, who visited the scene, commiserated with the management of the hospital.

“I am on a sympathy visit to the hospital, and to assess the level of damage caused by the inferno.

“I will report what I saw to the governor for immediate action,” Seth said.

He commended the state and Federal Fire Services for their prompt response to control the fire from spreading to other parts of the facility.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria