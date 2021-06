Major media websites across the world are currently down.

Some of the sites identified so far include: New York Times, CNN, Bloomberg, Guardian UK, BBC, Financial Times. Some of the sites are however back with some serving their cache page.

The reason for the downtime is currently unknown but could be connected to the fact that Amazon cloud service (AWS) and Fastly are down. These hosting services are used by most of these sites.

Screenshot from Down Detector

Vanguard News Nigeria