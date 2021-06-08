By Bashir Bello, KANO

A final year student of Bayero University, Kano, identified as Mercy Sunday has been confirmed dead.

Mercy, a student in the department of Political Science died in the female students’ hostel on Tuesday.

Sources said Mercy who hailed from Nassarawa State died after a brief illness – suspected to be fever, vomiting and foaming from her mouth.

Confirming the incident, the Dean of Student Affairs, BUK, Dr Shamsuddeen Umar said she died a natural death.

“She was sick and went to the University clinic where she received medical attention as expected. She went to the hospital on Monday and was admitted in the hospital. Two days later she was discharged and went back to the hostel. As it is that her time was up she died,” Dr. Umar said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the University’s Secretary, Information & Publication Division, Lamara Garba said he was not aware of the development.

