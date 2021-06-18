FG appoints 5 new perm secs

By Dirisu Yakubu

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries in the federal civil service following the recent conduct of the selection process.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who made this known on Friday in Abuja, said the appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries include Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso (Ekiti), Onwudiwe Maryann Ngozi (Enugu), Yusuf Ibrahim Idris (Katsina), Ogunbiyi Marcus Olaniyi(Lagos) and Ibrahim Abubakar Kana of Nasarawa states.

The date of the swearing-in and deployment of the appointees, according to release by AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, will be announced in due course.

