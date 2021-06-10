…Offers advice on identifying market opportunities

FBNQuest Asset Management, a subsidiary of FBNQuest Merchant Bank and part of FBNHoldings Plc, is offering investors expert guidance on investing opportunities.

The firm seeks to reorient investors from the short-term outlook and instant gratification approach by encouraging them to focus on the rewards of thinking beyond today and investing to meet specific goals in the future.

With investing, delaying gratification requires that you make a few financial sacrifices now in order to create opportunities that help secure the future. The reason being, to unleash the potential growth of your finances, interest needs to be compounded and accumulated over a long period of time. The truth is that the most effective and safe way to build wealth and increase your net worth over time is to save your money, take advantage of compound interest, and manage risk through diversification.

“FBNQuest Asset Management’s goal is to focus the attention of its clients on the future benefits that comes from discipline and sacrifice in the present. We guide our clients by helping them keep an eye on the big picture – their goals – and ensuring those goals become a reality” said Ike Onyia, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Asset Management.

The Beyond Today message seeks to redirect thinking towards the discipline and rewards that are to be gained by thinking and planning ahead in order to accomplish future goals. The recent events that have occurred locally and globally has reinforced the need for investment diversification for institutional and individual investors.

The Firm encourages diversification and highlights solutions offered to individuals with diverse investment objectives. Its array of mutual funds are designed to cater to the unique investment needs of both individuals and corporates.