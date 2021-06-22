By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has called for increased collaboration among the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Security Network Agency (Amotekun), and other security agencies to fight crime and criminals in the state.

Fayemi, who made the call on Tuesday, while receiving the State Commander of NSCDC, Mr John Fayemi in his office in Ado-Ekiti, noted that the synergy was necessary so that various security agencies in the state do not work at cross purposes.

The Governor said his administration has resolved to continue working with all the security apparatus in the state in conjunction with the communities to rid the state of crimimal elements

While wishing the new Commandant successful career and tenure in the state, the Governor urged him to ensure that his men are adequately prepared to effectively respond to distress calls from the citizens as well as any eventuality, adding that the state has a policy of supporting security institutions with tools and other logistics.

The Governor noted that Ekiti remsins a relatively, adding that his appeal is that all crimes be thwarted and criminals brought to book speedily.

Dr Fayemi however reminded them on the need to be mindful of the human rights of the citizens particularly the fact that no should be deemed guilty until pronounced by courts of competent jurisdiction.

“So you treat them as innocent until they are proven guilty, but that is not to say we condone act of violence. Criminals must face the maximum wrath of the law if they are culpable and we will not apologize for any act of indiscipline but would urge you to invoke full weight of the law on such person who has committed heinous crime.

The governor said further, “The former commandant, Mr Iyamu would have given you some review of the challenges that we are experiencing in the state and the marching order that was given to increase synergy in the operation of all security agencies so that you do not work at cross purposes and by utilizing all resources available to us collectively and efficiently.

“One thing I want you to note as you are back in your assignment here and working with the Special Adviser on Security, the CSO and all the team on security is that you will also have the onerous task of working with the police command, DSS as well as our own Amotekun Corps, all of which are dedicated to ensuring that Ekiti is rid of these marauders.

“Our country is experiencing a lot turmoil in the area of security and our state is not an exception even though we may not be as ravaged as others, nevertheless, we are still experiencing occasional kidnapping, skirmishes, cult activities which are worrisome to us. Be that as it may, we are not an island in Nigeria, so we have to respond to the issue of security.”

Earlier, the new Commander, Commandant John Fayemi commended the governor on his mission and vision of restoring the lost glory of Ekiti state in the area of economy, education and the health sector which he crystallized in his 5 pillars of administration which he diligently pursued and were evident everywhere.

The Commandant also appreciated the efforts of the Governor in his drive to ensure the security of lives and property by collaborating effectively with all security outfits and assured the people of the state that the NSCDC was ready to work assiduously and to deploy all resources in terms of personnel, skills, and knowledge to ensure a well-secured Ekiti State.

He however solicited for more logistics that will enable them perform effectively and efficiently the mandate of attending swiftly to any security challenges that may arise in the course of their duty.

Vanguard News Nigeria