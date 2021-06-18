Ezza-Effium/Effium crisis: Arrest, detain, prosecute stakeholders under bail, Umahi charges CP

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi

FOLLOWING the lingering crisis between Effium and Ezza-Effium Communities and cases of persistent killings in the troubled area of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State, Governor David Umahi, Friday directed that all the bails granted to the stakeholders of Effium/Ezza Effium be revoked with immediate effect.

This came as all efforts by the State Government to stop the killings of innocent people in the affected community were said to have been undermined by stakeholders of the Area.

The Governor further directed the Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Garba, to immediately proceed to arrest, detain and prosecute all those under bail from Effium/Ezza Effium community.

Recall that the State Government had in the wake of the crisis in January, 2021, ordered the arrest of stakeholders of the affected Communities. They were subsequently granted bail at the Headquarters of Ebonyi State Police Command.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr Orji Uchenna Orji, the State Government expressed commitment towards bringing “lasting peace to the affected community not minding the insults on the government and people of the state by a few miscreants from both divides of the community.”

"The Governor is pleased to inform stakeholders in this regard that the alleged kingpin of the abduction, with a few of his gang members have been apprehended by the police. They are presently in police custody.

“The State government has dispatched operatives to go to the boundary of Cameroon where the remaining culprits are said to be hibernating. Everything within the law will be done to bring to justice all the people apprehended, thus we shall know the status of those that were abducted.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi wishes to thank the good people of Izzi and Ikwo for the maturity they have exhibited over the unfortunate abduction of Enyigba children in Abakaliki Local Government Area.

“Recall that the Governor had given seven days ultimatum to the people of Enyibichiri to produce the culprits. This directive coupled with the spirited efforts of the good people of Ikwo and Izzi and the committed efforts of the security agencies has started yielding good results.

"The Governor commends the good people of Izzi for their maturity and commitment for peace, but warns that the few miscreants who are parading themselves as coming from Izzi extraction, must desist from any attack on Ikwo people both in Ebonyi State and elsewhere.

“The Governor commends the good people of Izzi for their maturity and commitment for peace, but warns that the few miscreants who are parading themselves as coming from Izzi extraction, must desist from any attack on Ikwo people both in Ebonyi State and elsewhere.

“Umahi warns that any further attack on Ikwo people will be viewed as an act of terrorism and perpetrators will be decisively dealt with. He reiterates that Izzi and Ikwo people are brothers and sisters of one blood and commends their commitment towards collectively waging a war against criminal elements who want to destroy their cultural heritage by not spilling each other’s blood.

"In another develoment, Umahi has directed that all the bails granted to the stakeholders of Effium / Ezza Effium be revoked since all the efforts of the government to stop the killings of innocent people in that community are being undermined. The Governor, therefore, directs the Commissioner of Police to immediately proceed to arrest, detain and prosecute all those under bail from Effium/Ezza Effium community.

“Government is committed to doing everything within its powers to bring lasting peace to the affected community not minding the insults on the government and people of the state by a few miscreants from both divides of the community.

“Effium/ Ezza Effium people are one people and the government is not heeding to the idea of separating them as they are one people who have lived together in peace for donkey years. The government will continue to sue for peace and co-existence between these two brothers.

“The Governor warns that all text messages aimed at instigating crisis are being followed up and monitored and culprits must face the long arms of the law. The government is already trailing a number of such text messages that are trying to escalate the crisis. The public is advised to allow peace to reign in these communities.”

