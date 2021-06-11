It was a gathering of who is who in America as the prime-mover of Equity Concept, Rowland Okorie celebrates his citizenship in Dallas Texas US.

It was a day of great achievement in display as he was honored with an ambassadorial peace award by Youth of Dallas Work Force.

The industrious and founder of ‘Know Your Movies Tv Game Show’ celebrates his journey of million miles which started with a bold step.

The event gathered cream de la creams all over.

According to Rowland, “I was one of the lucky ones who had the favour of God and walk through.” he said!

faces at the event includes; Chief Ozodinobi Christian Amuta, Micah Ford, Olamide Idowu, Brady Springler, a veteran adjuster Monika Gross, Dominique Robertson, George Andrew, Emmanuel Ndejito, Chika Arungwa, Denise and April Sanders, Kai Benton, Kody, Jananey Smith, Jamal, Lauren Simms, Paquita Peters, Dominique Fredericks, Ashton, Tate Angelica, Donald Gipson, Dalisia Williams, Airron Mclaughlin, BeAUS , Deanne Marshall, Tam Abou, Kimberly Brown,Kita , Ruben Boxer, Yuvetta Bernard, Peter, Travis Morris, Mitchel Certa, Josh and Danielle, Kayla Dardar, Robin, Becca Weter, Fatesta, Monique and more.

In his remark, he said “We have already outlined our activities for the year which includes the official launching of Bling TV, Know Your Movies Tv Game Show and the most anticipated award, Icons of Humanity Awards. As a result friends and families will be visiting for the celebration.” He concluded.