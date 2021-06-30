









By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, gave additional two weeks to its Committee on Banking to investigate the freezing of over 5000 bank accounts of EndSARS protesters and other Nigerians by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The resolution was passed at Tuesday plenary following a point order raised by Hon. Mark Gbillah moved the initial motion on the matter last year.

While presenting the motion on October 21, 2020, Gbillah called on the CBN to review its decisions that led to the freezing of the accounts.

The House had asked the apex bank to review its action within 48 hours and unfreeze the accounts within 7 days.

It further mandated its Committee on Banking and Currency to immediately hold a public investigation of the circumstances of the matter.

However, after 9 months, the committee was yet to present their report, contrary to the provisions of Order 18, Rule 3 (1)(g) of the Standing Orders of the House, which stipulates that such assignments should not exceed a maximum of 60 days.

Raising a point of order yesterday, Gbillah urged Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to refer the matter to an ad-hoc committee to expedite action as the Committee was yet to conclude the assignment.

Reacting to the point of order, the Chairman House Committee on Banking, Hon. Victor Nwokolo asked for an extension of time for the Committee.

“The matter is more than what we can say openly, it is complicated and I have to EFCC three times and was told there’s an issue. It would be ok to do this in an exclusive session”, he said.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu supported the request.

In his reaction, the Speaker graciously granted the request by 2 weeks, he however said that the Committee ought to have presented a report before asking for more time.