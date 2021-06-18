The advisory board and management of Noble Landmark Africa Media, publishers of Landmark Africa magazine selected Mr. Smart Emmanuel, CEO The Stralution Company Limited and 29 other outstanding Nigerians for the prestigious Nigerian Landmark Achiever Merit Award.

The award was part of the 6th Landmark Leadership Development Conference and Award Conferment with the theme “Rebuilding ECOWAS Economy in the midst of COVID-19 Pandemic”. The guest speaker Professor Akpan Ekpo (a professor of Economics and Public policy at the University of Uyo) spoke on how the private and public sector can rebuild the ECOWAS Economy.

The editorial board stated that they are excited to announce that Smart Emmanuel, CEO of The Stralution Company has been recognized for his immense contribution to entrepreneurship by Nigerian Landmark Achiever Merit Award. Previous award recipients include Otunba Gbenga Daniel (former governor of Ogun state), Senator Ibikunle Amosun (former governor, Ogun state), Chief Mike A.A Ozekhome (Senior Advocate of Nigeria) and many others.

Mr. Smart Emmanuel noted that the award is a testament to the opportunities we can unlock when we as Africans maximize our talents and gifts.