



The Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and other relevant security agencies, to immediately commence a thorough investigation, with a view to unmasking the cause of the controversial death of Pa. Joe Ayomike and his wife, Chi-Chi Ayomike.

Recall that the decomposing corpses of Pa. Joe Ayomike and his wife, Chi-Chi Ayomike, was on Monday, June 28, discovered in their residence at GRA, beside Nana College, Warri in Delta State.

Emami, expressed shock over the death of the eminent couple, saying late Pa. Joe Ayomike, was a prominent and elderly Itsekiri man, who stood for truth, fairness, and justice at all times, irrespective of whose ox is gored.

He vowed to ensure that justice is not only said to be served but seen to be served, adding that Itsekiri Nation will not tolerate a situation where the lives of its indigenes, will be smoked out in cold blood, without any form of provocation.

“Late Pa. Joe Ayomike attended London School of Economics and Political Science, LSE and lived in England, founded the Warri Choral Society, WCS, where he used to organize a two-hour concert, conducted by his wife, Chi-Chi Ayomike”.