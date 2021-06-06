By Udeme Akpan

THE National Union of Electricity Employees, NUES, has urged the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, to increase wages for workers, barely eight years after its commencement of operations.

In its statement – Review of salary in Ibadan DisCo – obtained by Vanguard, General Secretary, Joe Ajaero, stated: “The Union having painstakingly reviewed the cost of living index, devaluation of the currency, and inflationary rate that is prevalent in the country currently, with a corresponding increase in revenue, and the fact that since the company started operations that the last eight years, there has not been any negotiated salary increase for the workforce, has considered it expedient to request for an upward salary review.”

The Union, which called for a meeting to negotiate with the company, further stated: “Accordingly, the Union hereby requests Management to set up necessary machinery to negotiate with the Union to fashion out a new salary structure for staff of the company in order to boost their productivity and fall in tune with the current economic realities.”

It also added: “This is in conformity with the provisions of the Ibadan Conditions of Service, 2017. Your kind consideration and approval is please, solicited.”

The Managing Director of the company, John Duncan Donnachie, could not be reached, weekend, but in a statement obtained from its website, the company, stated: “IBEDC formally came into existence on 1st November 2013 as part of the unbundling of the electricity sector. We cover the largest franchise area in Nigeria, made up of –Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara, and parts of Niger, Ekiti, and Kogi states. To ensure effective and competent management of such a large network, we are organized into five regions, namely Oyo, Ibadan, Osun, Ogun & Kwara regions, regions are made up of Business Hubs. Each region is manned by a Regional Head.

“We are a focused and customer-friendly institution, satisfying our customers is the fulcrum of our distribution, marketing, and billing operations. We are determined to be the best distribution company in the country and this vision is entrenched in the values of the company.”

It added: “IBEDC has brought together a team of driven and professional individuals who are resilient and performance-driven. Our ethos is a culture of open communication and oneness. We have a strong technical partner MERALCO, the largest power distribution company in the Philippines helping us to ensure we meet our target objectives.”