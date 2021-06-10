By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

A member of the House of Representatives in Ekiti State, Hon. Femi Bamisile, has declared for the State’s 2022 governorship race, saying allowing the Southern part of the state to assume the governorship seat in 2022 after 23 years of unbroken democratic rule was apt and equitable.

Bamisile express optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would triumph in the impending poll.

Bamisile, an All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency 2, declared his intention for the coveted seat at his ward 5, in Kota Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

While addressing the chieftains and members of his ward and local government , Bamisile said he decided to vie for the governorship seat to build on the lofty legacy built by Governor Kayode Fayemi after his exit on October 15, 2022.

Bamisile, who is a former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, vied for the APC gubernational primary held in April 5, 2018 and came fourth out of 33 contestants.

Governor Kayode Fayemi won the primary, with former governor Segun Oni , who is now an aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) coming second, in the highly pulsating primary.

Bamisile is an experienced politician , who contested the House of Representatives seat in 2004 and lost to Mrs Biodun Olujimi, who is now a Senator representing Ekiti South. He later contested for the House of Assembly seat to represent Ekiti East Constituency 1 in 2007 on the platform of the PDP and won.

The lawmaker later became the Speaker of the House between June 6, 2007 and 2009 before he resigned during a protracted crisis with his colleagues. Bamisile, in a telephone conversation with newsmen, said he has not made a formal declaration for the plum seat.

He said what he did was to inform critical stakeholders ,including Governor Fayemi and his ward members about his intention.

Bamisile added that he was incurably committed to fasttrack development in Ekiti, by expanding the scope of policy thrust initiated by Governor Fayemi centred around good governance, agriculture and food security , education and Human capital development , health and human services, among others .

Bamisile maintained that though, he was not an advocate of zoning, but reiterated that the idea of allowing the Southern part of the state to assume the governorship seat in 2022 after 23 years of unbroken democratic rule was apt and equitable.

“What I did was not a formal declaration, it was just a piece of information for my people, whom I valued so well, and leaders of our great party in my ward and council area in Ekiti East.

“I had informed our leader, Governor Kayode Fayemi about my intention. I will soon begin a statewide consultations with the leadership of our party at the state, local government and ward levels to intimate them about my aspiration .

“APC is a party with strong internal mechanism for the conduct of primary and I am looking forward to a primary that will be free , fair, credible and that can accommodate all”,Bamisile stated.

