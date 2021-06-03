By Ozioruva Aliu

THE candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Oredo West constituency into the Edo State House of Assembly during the 2019 election, Eghosa Agbonifo has commended the appointment of Hon Osaigbovo Iyoha as the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki describing his appointment as “a round peg in a round hole”.

In statement issued in Benin City, he commended Obaseki on his belief in young people to help drive his developmental initiatives for Edo state describing Iyoha as a tested hand that will not disappoint the government and the people.

He said: “The appointment of Hon Osaigbovo Iyoha as the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki has demonstrated the governor’s capacity to identify capable and competent hands in driving his resolve to make Edo state great again.

“Hon Osaigbovo Iyoha can best be described as a round peg in a round hole. He has demonstrated his capacity to lead right from his days in the state house of assembly between 2015 and 2019 where he was the Chief Whip at a time.

“He has been a strong supporter of the governor as he was the first lawmaker to openly declare his support for Governor Obaseki ahead of the 2016 governorship election and remained with him through his quest for his second term that peaked with the governor’s defection to the PDP and eventually overwhelmingly winning the election.

“His appointment is also a confirmation of the governor’s belief in the youths who are actually the engine room of any society and this is a clarion call to all the young people in Edo State to key into the several developmental and empowerment initiatives of this administration”