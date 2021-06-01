Kindly Share This Story:

***says Supreme Court verdict freedom for Edo people

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, mocked the congratulatory letters sent to him by the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the governorship candidate of the party during the September 19, 2020 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu claiming he only saw the messages on social media.

Speaking to supporters at the Benin Airport and Ring Road while on a victory dance, Obaseki who spoke in pidgin English said “Is it today we won the election that they are just congratulating us?

“If you want to congratulate us, are you not supposed to put it in your letterhead and sign it? Is it through the internet you congratulate?”

He said victory signaled the end to godfatherism in the state and freedom for Edo people. “For us in Edo, this victory means freedom and emancipation; it means that we must rededicate ourselves to our people because democracy is all about the people.

“Democracy is not about an individual or godfather. We have defeated the godfather finally in Edo, in our quest to take Edo to where it should be.

“They threw all sorts of trash at us, but by the grace of God, the verdict of the Supreme Court is just the final straw. All the court cases that we have gone through, all the challenges we have faced in the last two years, we have won every one of them.

“This is by the grace of God: I will not say it is my own doing; it is God that has led us through all of these challenges. But I believe that what is more important is the meaning of this victory. For us, we must rededicate ourselves to the work, which we have started for Edo people.

“We cannot look back. At this time of the life of this country, we are faced with major critical challenges and as if we knew, we had started repositioning our state. The people who are fighting us are the same fake people that are pulling this country down even at the national level,” he noted.

