The operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), on Tuesday, produced the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr. Kanu, who was brought to the court amidst tight security, arrived at the court at about 1:40 pm.



However, all the entrances to the court have been under lock as the hearing in the matter is ongoing.