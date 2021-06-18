It was a dream come true for the good people of Adadama Ward and the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu as she completed the renovation, upgrade and equipping of a standard Primary Health Care facility in Adadama. like its always being said ‘Charity begins at home’, Dr Betta Edu has today proven that, as she unveils one of the best equipped primary health facilities in the State during her visit to Adadama Ward.

Speaking during the commissioning exercise which witnessed political leaders, thousands of Adadama Youths, Health Workers, Mothers and Traditional Rulers, Dr Edu expressed her satisfaction as she can now sleep well. “The renovation of this facility is a dream come true for me as a couple of years back when i visited the village, i visited this health center for treatment and i was ashamed and embarrassed with the state of things, there was no light, no water, no consumables and indeed no life in it at all.

“I took a vow within myself that in my next visit whether as DG or not, whether in government or not I’ll make sure this facility becomes one of the best and am proud of what has been done here. I thank God Almighty for using me as a tool to rebirth this facility that will benefit my people and to Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade for giving me all the needed support and platform.”

The facility has indeed undergone a rebirth through the magic touch of Dr Edu as they now have a running water, the Ayadecare tricycle ambulance, alumaco windows, standard flash doors, new electronic beds, well equipped facilities, rest rooms, solar system, offices etc. she has also assured them of a one year free anti malaria drugs while promising them a free registration of 1,000 people from Adadama Ward under the Ayade Care Health Insurance Scheme enrollment as this will subsequently spread to other Wards.

Expressing her joy especially as this giant achievement is been recorded during her reign as the DG of the CRSPHCDA, Dr Janet Ekpenyong thanked the Honorable Commissioner for always putting her people into consideration amidst the very numerous pressure and challenges that comes with her position/office.

“Adadama community will always rejoice because a particular righteous Betta is leading them, the show of love and support from this community to Dr Betta have been massive and indeed laudable. I’ll charge you all to watch out for Betta and Better things in Adadama. Evidently, the health sector is the most successful and fast growing sector in CRS today all because of her leadership and support from our father the health pro Governor Sen Ben Ayade.”

Dr Ekpenyong charged them to endeavor to always access care there and ensure that they guide and protect the facility as if anything goes bad they’ll be the ones to suffer it. High point of the commissioning was the financial support from the commissioner and her team to a family that was delivered of a triplet in the health facility showing an excellent performance from the health workers that were also commended.