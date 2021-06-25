Dubbed Nollywood’s prince charming, fair and friendly actor Diamond Okechi has continued to soar in the entertainment industry.

Diamond Okechi who is an Anambra State indigene is from a family of 6, (5 boys and a girl).

He is easily described as an easy going person that takes one thing at a time.



Since his journey into Nollywood, Diamond Okechi has maintained a clean slate – no controversy, no negative vibes around him.



The soft spoken thespian in an interview says he loves meeting people and making new friends.

Well, it might also surprise his teeming fans that Diamond Okechi is a very good cook.



The versatile actor is popular for his roles in Once Upon A Virgin, Sins Of A Virgin, Agumba, The warrior and Ikenna Son Of The Gods, The expendables and Crash Of The Expendables, Game of Throne, Best Man, many others.



“I have done a whole lot of movies since I came into Nollywood. I also have good movies coming out soon. I just can’t start putting the whole names down. Nollywood is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I’m so cool here no better job than this. I love it here,” he had gushed in an interview.



Okechi, who first appeared in Nollywood in the 2007 film, “The Enemy of the House”, bemoaned some of the major challenges of filmmaking in Nigeria.



He claimed, lies in the dearth of infrastructure required for commercial films.

“Making films in advanced countries is easy because they have the requisite infrastructure and other support systems. For instance, they have big studios, some of which own film villages. Their society also has other needed amenities, and good roads, stable electricity and what have you.”



He, however, praised Nigerian filmmakers for braving the odds to produce quality films. “Despite the economic challenges in the country, Nollywood actors and producers did not relent, but rather we are finding ways around the adversities and continue to produce edifying movie for our fans,” he avowed.