DHQ parley with veterans will improve security ― Group

A group, the Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN) has hailed the parley between the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor and retired senior military officers in the South-west, saying “it shows determination of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to restore peace in the country.”

In a press release on Thursday, MUN’s Publicity Secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, said the parley tagged “CDS Interaction with Retired Senior Military in the Southwest,” which was organized by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), at the Headquarters 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibaban, Oyo state, will go a long way in harnessing the experience of the veterans in tackling insecurity.

MUN lamented the security challenges facing the country, but expressed hope that the meetings being organised by the DHQ will restore peace in the country.

The group however, condemned comments credited to Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi that some Nigerian soldiers were conniving with bandits and worsening the security situation in the country.

The statement reads in parts: “Recall that in March this year, the DHQ organized a summit with theme “Promoting Kinetic Operations as a major Plank for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency in Nigeria”. All is a reflection of continued search for peace”

“We are glad the meeting will be replicated in the other geo-political zones as issues at stake will be aggregated.

“As mothers, we have watched with tears the wanton destruction of lives in the country. We also feel the pains of members and families of military personnel who are paying the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the country.

“We also condemn the statement by Sheik Gumi, this is not the time to weaken the resolve of the military in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

“This is the time for the Carnage to stop and we commend the Defence Headquarters for this bold initiative.”