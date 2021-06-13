says Buhari spoke well

By Clifford Ndujihe

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Chief Charles Idahosa, has dismissed the June 12 protests in many parts of the country as uncalled for.

Idahosa, a founding member of the PDP, who returned to the party recently after sojourning in All Progressives Congress, APC, also gave President Muhammadu Buhari plaudits in his Democracy day speech.

There were anti-Buhari and pro-Buhari protests in some parts of the country on Saturday.

Asked his view on the June 12 protests, he said: ”As far as I am concerned, these protests are totally uncalled for. Those who organised them are being sponsored. Yes, we know things are bad in the country and the economy is worse but the truth is that all the problems Buhari is confronting now were inherited from previous administrations, it didn’t just start in 2015.

”Since coming to office, Buhari has done so many positive things such as the revamping of the rail sector. I am very impressed with that because if we can have a good rail network, there will be no danger when we travel on the highway. But like I have always said, Nigerians should learn to believe in the ballot box.

If you are not happy with Buhari, instead of sponsoring criminal gangs to go and shoot police and burn down INEC offices in order to create an atmosphere of insecurity, why not wait till the next election in 2023 and vote out his party through the ballot?”

Asked his take on President Buhari’s Democracy Day speech, he said: ”I think he spoke well. This time, he didn’t talk as President but like a Nigerian who is feeling the pains of the masses. He acknowledged that there are challenges in the country but he will do his best to address them.

Overall, what I think is that the security agencies should try as much as possible to go out and fish out those carrying out insurgency in all parts of the country. In Edo, anytime there is any contestation for political offices, people will start throwing bombs on their own houses and then claim they were attacked by the other party in order to attract sympathy.

Immediately, the election is over, there won’t be bomb attacks again. Till date, police has never been able to come out with reports of those who were responsible for the bomb blasts. People create this insecure atmosphere in order to get sympathy and make the government in power look bad. So, the security agencies need to do a thorough job, arrest these people and prosecute them. Doing so will serve as a deterrent to others. That is the only way to stop these insurgencies and criminal activities going on in the country.”