By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A suspected cultist was on Sunday evening shot dead by a rival cult group in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

This is coming three days after a suspected cultist was killed by a six-man gang at Oke-Ijetu area of Osogbo. It was gathered that the young boy was running towards Sasa market, Oke-Baale area of Osogbo from Obokun side, shouting ‘Aiye, Aiye, Aiye’, chased by members of rival cult group numbering about six on motorcycles.

According to an eyewitness, Usman Adekunle, the assailant chased the deceased on a motorcycle around 5:05 pm and caught up with him at Sasa junction, shot him, and he died on the spot.

“It was surprising to see some young boy chasing another one who was running towards Sasa junction shouting, they caught him at the junction and killed him there.

“We all ran for our lives because they also took the gun of the deceased and harassed many shop owners before they turned towards Obokun road and went away”, he said.

Osun state Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident, saying the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. She added that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder while effort is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

“One Olarewaju Tosin, 21 residence of Eko-Ende road, Ikirun was arrested and effort is ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects, as operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department as taken over the matter” she said.

The police spokesperson also added that the corpse of the deceased was taken to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital morgue in Osogbo.

Earlier on Thursday, one suspected cultist with 777 mark on his chest was killed by six suspected rival cult group members at Oke-Ijetu area of the state capital.

The six-man gang after killing their target also robbed two POS owners, Victor Oyedeji and Usamat Abdulafeez of the sum of N120,000 and N200,000 respectively.

