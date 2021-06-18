By Ike Uchechukwu,l

A frontline politician in Cross River and Senatorial Aspirant during the 2019 elections under the people’s Democratic party, PDP , Chief Chris Agara has moved to the Ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the state dumping his former party .

Agara who officially moved on Friday in his ward at Nta/ Nselle ,Ikom local government area, said they( himself and his people) have joined forces with the ruling APC to completely take over the state even beyond 2023.

Speaking with Journalists shortly after dumping his former party, Chief Agara said the his movement was in the interest of his people as they needed to connect to the centre .

His words :” I have come to defect to APC ,and the only thing that is permanent in life is change My movement is born out of the desire to connect my people to the centre

” Since inception of this Democratic dispensation Cross River has never been disconnected from the centre and this is what necessitated the need for this change .

“The disunity in the PDP and disrespect for Governor Ayade was part of the reason why he moved to the APC and we are moving with him to join forces to take over the state completely .

“Already ,the benefits have started manifesting ,we have a road that has now been awarded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development which would in no small way alleviate the suffering of our people .

” I want to thank those who held forth in the APC before we came in,I thank you for your doggedness and resilience in the fight to keep the party running , because if not for your resolve their won’t be this change we are experiencing today .

“We are not coming to fight or struggle postion with you, rather we are coming to join forces and have a stronger and more formidable front to take over the state completely come 2023 and beyond because this is the beginning of good things to come to our people,” he said.

On his part ,the Ward Chairman of APC in Nta/Nselle ward ,Lauren Nuku Essang commend Chief Agara for his courage and for always standing by the people .

Essang said that they were not afraid because their house was in order adding that it was only a man whose house was not in order that gets scared when a stranger enters .

He said:” We are willing and ready to work with you because we understand that we must unite for the progress of our people in the project of moving them forward .

” It is not a time to sit on the fence ,we must take the bull by it’s horn ,we know you and we know you have the interest of our people at heart ,and we will come together to make a lasting change this time ,” he said.