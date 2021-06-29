The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC), has said Nigeria has no case of COVID-19 Delta variant that was first detected in India.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this at the national briefing of the COVID-19 Presidential Steering Committee on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the variant has been identified in at least 92 countries and is considered the “fittest” variant yet of the virus that causes COVID-19, with its enhanced ability to prey on the vulnerable – particularly in places with low vaccination rates.

He said that the resurgence of cases seen across other African countries was being driven by the Delta variants.

“In Nigeria, we haven’t found such variant of concern, we looked at 40 new sequences last week. And just to be sure we are yet to identify any as we keep looking,” he explained.

Ihekweazu stressed that the good news is that the vaccines available in the country at the moment are still very effective against the delta variant.

“So as long as we have access to the vaccine and carry out the public health measures as much as possible, including the travel restrictions, put in place by the presidential steering committee, we should be able to mitigate the risk of this virus in Nigeria,” he assured.

