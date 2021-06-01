COVID-19: Adhere strictly to medical advice, Mopheth Pharmacy tells Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

As more people around the world turn to dietary supplements to boost their immunity following the outbreak of COVID-19 and its effects, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Mopheth, Kunle Oyegade has urged Nigerians to adherence strictly to medical advice as key to remaining healthy throughout the pandemic period.

Oyegade noted that Nigerians are beginning to embrace supplements to boost their immunity level urged Nigerians to also take their immunity boosters and routine medication and try to exercise regularly as well as maintain a proper diet which would ensure a healthy lifestyle.

Giving advisory to Nigerians in an era where safety and health-related information is exceedingly critical to survival, Oyegade said: “Information is power, but the ability to properly adhere to information and filter relevant details that would ensure optimal health is key, Oyegbade said.

Nigerians should always adhere to guidelines set by relevant bodies, especially the Ministry of Health and associated agencies.”

On the pharmacy subsector of the economy and how it performed during the COVID-19 inspired lockdown, he noted that the pharmacies are seeing higher patronage as most patients tried to avoid crowded environments like hospitals to reduce the risks of nosocomial infections.

“The industry is doing great especially considering the rising use of supplements in the populace as a means to boost immunity and equip the body to be able to fight viral and bacterial infections.”

Accordingly, patients are more receptive to information relating to supplements and even compliance with their routine medications.

Mopheth pharmacy has always embraced and promoted preventive healthcare as a route to overcoming the burden of disease even before the pandemic began.

While fully educating and encouraging patients to practice such ideals in the past few months, Mopheth saw a number of returning patients who had been previously sensitised having a more welcoming approach to advice and counselling.

“This has also encouraged a form of community education as its loyal customers end up educating their friends and family. As part of measures to remain healthy, patients are advised to take their immunity boosters and routine medication, exercise regularly as well as maintain a proper diet,” he added.

