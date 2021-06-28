The Alimosho Lagos Council chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended some of its officials over anti-party activities.

In a statement signed by its Legal Adviser, Mr Saturday Akioya in Lagos on Sunday, the party said that the measure was to check the excesses of the officials.

According to Akioya, the move will stem the rascality and impudence of some LGA executive members and Ward chairmen in the area.

Although the statement did not mention ames of the affected members, it however, provided a list of their offices or areas of jurisdiction to include: the LGA chairman, secretary, publicity secretary, organising secretary, women leader, youth leader, auditor and financial secretary.

READ ALSO: PDP members task party leaders ahead of 2023

Also suspended were the chairmen of ward C1, C2, D, E2, F, H, G North, G South and M1.

It listed the offences committed by the officials to include absconding from duty and hobnobbing with APC to plant moles in the PDP Alimosho among other activities.

Akioya further said that the party, having exhausted all civil and legitimate means of getting those erring members repent without success, had no option but to suspend them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state’s council election, to enthrone new executives, comes up in July.

Vanguard News Nigeria