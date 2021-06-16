By Victor Arjiromanus

Director of popular short comedy films, Taaooma, Mr, Greene Abdulazeez Oladimeji, aka Abula, has hinted at the need to integrate content creation into the education syllabus in schools.

Abula who is one of Nigeria’s well-known music videos/short film directors said ‘’Although, content creating is not regarded as a professional career in Nigeria I will say it is a very profitable business, especially when you have the right set of clients. It’s something you can really depend on, in the long run’’

According to him, Content creation should be taken in schools as a leisure course.

He said; ‘If it could be part of leisure courses/subjects, it will be great shoot for the content creation industry as the standard will greatly improve.

“Being tech literate is the first thing to be before being a content creator, so, it will also mean, more people will be encouraged to be technology savvy’’

Abula who started video shooting professionally the at age of 18, has worked with A-list artists in the entertainment industry, including; Olamide, Tubaba, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz among others. He owns ‘The Greenade’, a company into production/entertainment and majorly into music videos and commercials. A branch of the company is also into talent management and one of such talents is the popular video skit comedienne, Taaooma who happens to be the fiancée of Abula.