Chief Bode George

… Advises FG To Consider 2014 Confab report for restructuring of the country

By Demola Akinyemi

Former National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has described the ongoing constitution review embarked upon by the Senate as a waste of time and the nation’s resources could not achieve any tangible results.

The PDP chieftain instead, advised the Federal government to revisit the 2014 report of the Constitutional Conference which he said was most appropriate to effect the restructuring of the country.

He spoke on a local private Radio Diamond FM 88.7 radio Programme, “Ijoba Alagbada” monitored in Ilorin on Sunday.

Chief George who observed that the present agitations across the country is as a result of disenchantment by the people who are not satisfied with the feedbacks they are getting from the center advised the government to devolve the power at the Center to the federating units so that people at the grassroots can have feel more impact of government.

This he said will make the various ethnic groups in the country have necessary feedbacks from the center and have more sense of belonging.

According to him, the ongoing constitution review embarked on by the National Assembly is a waste of time and cannot achieve anything beneficial to the people of the country.

Asked to comment on agitations for breakup by some groups in the country, George said that,” People are agitating for freedom because the present 1999 Nigeria Constitution cannot allow the various minority tribes to thrive in the country. It was as a result of fear of the minority tribes that the Military goverment led by Yakubu Gowon created states. But now, every section of the country is educated and they want to have a say in the affairs of the country, so there is the need to review how they are being governed.