Commercial activities were on Saturday grounded in Abeokuta and other major towns in Ogun State, as residents stayed indoors following a threat by the Yoruba Nation agitators to stage a protest to celebrate June 12 Democracy Day.

Vanguard correspondent who went round Abeokuta, the state capital, to monitor situation of things reported that major markets, such as Itoku Adire/Kampala market, Kuto, Sapon, and Lafenwa, all in Abeokuta were not open.

Also, filling stations and shops were shut as traders and residents stayed back home for the fear of backlash by Yoruba Nation agitators and youths.

Our correspondent observed a handful of protesters armed with #BuhariMustGo and #YorubaNation placards on the streets of Abeokuta.

Joint security teams were seen embarked on a show of force around the state capital and some parts of the state to curtail the activities of the protesters.

ALSO READ: Cheap price, Black Friday top reasons Nigerians shop online ― Survey

Vanguard correspondent also sighted a police helicopter hovering over the Abeokuta metropolis.

Speaking with newsmen, a Coordinator of Oduduwa Nation agitators, Mrs Sola Kogbodoku, said the protest was meant to intimate the world that Yorubas are ready for secession.

She said, “We are here for a peaceful protest to let the whole world know that we, Yoruba people are ready for freedom”.

“We are ready for self-determination. This is a rally without a fight, without war, without killing, and without any atrocity”.

According to her, “the time has come for people to assert their rights to self-determination, secede and peacefully disengage from Nigeria”.

Another Yoruba nation agitator, Azeez Suleiman, said, “We are here today to let everybody throughout the whole world know that Yoruba is a typical nation created by God”.

Vanguard News Nigeria