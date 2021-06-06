By Adesina Wahab

The National President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, Otunba Yomi Otubela, has said co-curricular activities are vital to the all-around development of students.

He, therefore, promised that his members will take such with all the seriousness they deserve to produce pupils and students who would turn out to be world-beaters in various spheres of human endeavours.

He stated this during the final of a national debate organised to conclude activities for the celebration of this year’s Children’s Day among private school pupils and students across the federation.

“This is the first time we are holding this kind of event and we are happy that despite the reservations by some people because of societal challenges in the country, it has turned out to be a huge success. We took the event to all the six geo-political zones and the responses were great.

“God willing, by next year we are expanding tbe scope of the event. We are going to incorporate a lot of activities into the programme. We will do a kind of talent hunting in music, dance, sports etc apart from debate. We want to go back to the era where such events were used to discover and nurture talents in various areas of life.

“Putting children at the centre of what we do is the reason for the event. A child may be an average child when it comes to academic, but may be talented in sports or music. Such a child must be encouraged too. No child should be left behind,” he said.

Otubela expressed the hope that more states would participate in next year’s activities and that more sponsors would come on board to support the programme.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr Adetunji Abdulraman, expressed delight at the response of schools across the country to the event.

He said about 12 states participated in the event.

The students spoke on the topic,” COVID-19 pandemic: A myth or a reality. “

In the secondary school category, Akinde Victor and Sandra Ubele, representing Oyo State came first and won a trophy and the sum of N150,000.

Israel Akinfemi and Greatness Babaniyi from Kogi State emerged the runner up winners and won N100,000 cash prize.

In the primary school category, Oladipo Ayokunmi and Ogunade Toluwalase from Lagos State emerged the overall winners and won a trophy and the sum of N150,000, while Busari Taiwo and Adetunji Halimat from Kwara State emerged runners up and won N100,000 cash prize.

Vanguard News Nigeria