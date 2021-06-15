Aremo Olusegun Osoba (3rd right, front row) and the NUJ executives during the visit.

By Innocent Anaba

A former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, has called on the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, to clamp down on quack journalists.

The elder statesman made the call during a courtesy visit by NUJ Lagos State Council Executive members, led by its Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, to his Lagos residence on Tuesday.

Osoba, while receiving the delegation, commended the Ajayi-led exco for initiating unique programmes.

He said: “I commend you for having comprehensive ideas and programmes for members who have given you the mandate.”

The former governor further tasked journalists on the need to be conscious of their retirement days by thinking outside the box as pensions alone was not enough.

According to him, journalists should seek every possible opportunity to invest in capital projects.

Osoba, who will turned 82 years on July 15, said he was proud to be a journalist, saying there was need to tackle the issue of fake journalists speedily.

According to him, NUJ must be at the forefront of the struggle because it is the main body that controls the practice of journalism in the country.

He stressed the need for reporters to be IT-compliant in order to catch up with the present trends in the profession.

In his reaction, Lagos Council Chairman, Mr Adeleye Ajayi described the former governor as a father to all.

“We are here to specially thank you for the regular support, advice and the fatherly role you have been playing in NUJ,” Ajayi said.

The NUJ Chairman reiterated his commitment to restore professionalism to the practice of journalism, saying there was need for journalists to be well taken care off.

“Enhancement of media salary as well as extending the retirement age of journalists to 65 years was as done in the education and health sectors will continue to be on the front burner,” Ajayi said.

The Chairman urged the elder statesman to assist the Lagos State Council of NUJ to seek assistance from well-meaning Nigerians towards completing the ongoing remodeling of the union’s secretariat in Ikeja.

Other members on the train included Mrs Abiola Beckley, Vice Chairman; Mr Tunde Olalere; Secretary; Mr. Philip Nwosu, Assistant Secretary; Mrs Iyabo Ogunjuyigbe, Treasurer; Mr Isaac Ayodele, Internal Auditor; Mr. Debo Oshundun, SWAN Chairman; Mr Kemi Ishola, and Mr Olayide Awosanya, both Ex-Officios.

Others on the entourage of the NUJ Chairman were Mr. Ayo Ojedokun, Chapel Chairman of New Nigerian; and Mr. Kamal Tayo Oropo of the News Agency of Nigeria.

