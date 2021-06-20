

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-governmental organization, the Christian Conscience group has elected Dr. Yetunde Akinluyi as it’s new chairman.

She succeeds the pioneer chairman, Chief Enock Ajiboso, who joined the Saints Triumphant recently.

She was elected among other members including Bishop Wale Adekoya, Vice chairman, Col Olanrewaju Cole, director of Finance and Pa Tayo Soyode, ex-officio member.

Others were Rev. Kolawole Verralls, National Secretary, Apostle Mike Akinyoade, assistant national Secretary, Tunji Oguntuase, director of Publicity, all retained their positions.

In her acceptance speech, Dr Akinluyi thanked members for the confidence reposed in her.

She promised that the group will maintain the integrity status of making the government and political leaders, at all levels, accountable to Nigerians that elected them.

She urged people to play their respective roles as being obedient to the rules of the land and commitment to stability of the nation.

She also paid glowing tributes to the pioneer chairman, Chief Enock Ajiboso whose leadership traits has taken the group to an enviable position as a group that mould people’s opinions for government attention.

Akinluyi however promised to continue the good governance that would empower Nigerians economically, and provide adequate security through her various programmes already outlined by the group .