Honourable Eddy Osayande Adodo was born on the 21st of April 1949 into the family of Late Pa Osayande Adodo of Ekiadolor town in Ovia North East Local Government Area, being the last in a family of 6 siblings.

He was baptized in the year 1952 at the Benin diocese of St. Matthew’s Anglican Church where he also got his confirmation and first communion on November 23rd 1980. He attended the prestigious Adolor Primary School in Ekiadolor and passed out in flying colors on the 9th of August 1965.

Honourable Eddy Adodo lost his father while a youngster in the year 1975. Though he couldn’t further his education and as a determined person that he was, he took up the job of a postmaster at the Nigerian Postal Service Ekiadolor division. During this time, he continued studying personally as if he was actually attending school.

He had to study at home inside the Ekiadolor Anglican church. The then caretaker of the Church (Late Pa Daniel Ediagbonya Omoruyi), who later became his father in-law, would walk him home after he’s read all through the night. Through such sterling efforts, he sat for his first WAEC Exam in 1979 and passed brilliantly. He also lectured at the Okada Grammar School in 1979 where he taught the likes of DSP Ebose and Barr. Vincent Uwadiae (Edo State NDDC Commissioner).

Honourable Eddy Adodo left the College of Education Ekiadolor in June 1984 after studying Business at the School of Arts and Social studies affiliated with the university of Benin. He immediately proceeded for his National Youth Service (NYSC) in Abigi, Ogun State and passed out in 1985. During his time as a youth corper, he rose to the position of Principal at the Government Secondary School, Abigi and ended his tenure in August 1985..

MARRIAGE

Eddy Osayande Adodo got married to his longtime hearthrob, Miss Grace Esohe Adodo (Née Ediagbonya) in 1978.

LATER YEARS

Upon his return from youth service in 1985, he went into farming, but due to his zeal to serve his fatherland, he contested for the position of Councilor in 1987 under the defunct Ovia LGA but was not declared winner due to electoral favoritism. This did not deter him as he went further to improve on his qualifications by obtaining a diploma in Mass Communication at the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) In 1990.

He later re-contested for the position of Councilor in December 1990 and was declared winner on February 4th 1991. However this position only lasted for about a year due to a take-over by the military government. He was later appointed Secretary to the Local Education Authority under the newly created Ovia NorthEast LGA from 1991-1993 and that same year was made the Supervisory Councillor on Agriculture. After his tenure, he went into business and founded the Prestigious Dodosa Carwash and Dodosa Farms.

In 1999 he contested for the 3rd time for the position of Councilor under the New Democratic Government, representing Adolor Ward under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which he won. Honourable Eddy Adodo was also one of the founding members of the Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD), the party we now know as All Progressives Congress (APC).

Honourable Eddy Adodo was later appointed as member of the Edo State Committee on fertilizer distribution by Gov. Adams Oshiomhole. In 2009, due to his love for education, he applied for a degree in Sociology and Anthropology at the University of Benin. Later in 2011, he was reappointed as member of the Edo State Sports Council.

Having worked tirelessly for the advancement of the APC Party in Ovia North-East LGA, he was appointed Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Adams Oshiomhole on Education which took effect on 17th February 2015 with letter number SGA.15/VOLXI/574.

Finally, Late Honourable Eddy Adodo served the Lord with all his heart and was a devout member of the Deeperlife Bible Church, and it would be recalled how he would single-handedly embark and complete various series of projects for the Lord as he would always say and I quote: “Nothing is too big that you cannot give to God”.

He was also the head of the evangelism team and always made sure he and members of the team went out on a regular basis, winning souls for the Lord. This he did till April 2018 when he became sick. Still he would make calls to ensure othermembers of the team continued with the work and always supported them when the need arose. Immediately he became well few months later, he joined the team once again on the field for the Lord, a development which gave him so much joy.

Honourable Eddy Adodo went to be with the Lord on the wee hours of Monday June 24, 2019 after living and fighting valiantly. Until his death, he was survived by a Wife, 6 Children, 12 Grand Children, 2 Sons in-law and 2 Daughters in-law, amongst whom are:

WIFE:

• Mrs. Grace Esohe Adodo

CHILDREN:

• Mr. Osaghae Martins Adodo

• Mrs. Prisca Osasemwenga Onaghise

• Mr Osasuyi Eddy Adodo

• Mrs. Osarenoma Benedicta Agege

• Mrs. Osayimwense Susan Eriamiantoe

• Mr. Osaman Eddy Adodo