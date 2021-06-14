CBN

THE African Centre for Justice and Human Right, ACJHR, has lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN,for its intervention projects across the country, saying the apex bank’s action has not only boosted job creation but also raised millions of Nigerian from poverty.

The group’s Deputy Head of Communication,Lady Jasmine Akpeh, in a statement,Sunday, expressed satisfaction with the way the intervention projects introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria have been impacting positively on the lives of Nigerians.

“The ACJR is aware that these interventions, under the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, have been boosting job creation in the country, therefore saving millions of Nigerians, especially youths, from unemployment,”she said.

According to her,”Beyond this, we have also received testimonies from across the country how some of these interventions have been lifting millions of others from poverty.”

Some of these interventions that have been making lives more meaningful for teeming Nigerians include but not limited to the Anchor Borrowers Programme, the creative financing initiatives, solar energy interventions, family house ownership scheme, the interventions to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, firms and individuals among others.

“We therefore urge the apex bank to sustain these pro-people initiatives.

“We also urge Nigerians to embrace these life-changing interventions since they were designed for our benefits,”the statement further read.